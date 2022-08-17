WARWICKSHIRE, England (KFOR/Storyful) – Newly-released video shows the moment a 24-year-old man hit a female police officer with his car as she tried to get him out of the vehicle after a drug deal.

The incident happened in Warwickshire, England in March of 2021, but Matthew Crofts was just convicted and sentenced to 54 months in jail.

Matthew Crofts, 24. Photo provided by Warwickshire Police.

Video at the top of this story shows Crofts reversing his car, trapping the undercover female police officer between his open car door and a pole behind her. The officer is thrown into the pole before falling to the ground. Fortunately, she was not seriously injured.

The door to the Audi that Crofts was driving is bent backward and jammed open, as video shows him racing away.

“This was an outrageous incident in which a drug dealer was prepared to put members of the public’s lives at risk in order to get away and save himself,” Detective Constable Matthew Rapkins of Rugby Proactive CID said. “Drug dealers are not welcome in Warwickshire, they prey on the vulnerable and try to destroy communities.”