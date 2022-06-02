PASCAGOULA, Mississippi (Storyful/KFOR) – The Pascagoula Police Department in Mississippi just released video of an officer’s overly-excited K9, wiping his handler right off his feet, showing “just how much a beast K9 Exo is.”

Officer James Lee Prisock posted on Facebook, “If you ever think that you want to have a Belgian Malinois as a pet, watch this and rethink it.”

Even though it looks like Officer Prisock might have had the breath knocked out of him, the police department says he was not injured.

The Police Department also posted, “Look closely as he speeds through the gate and takes out his handler in the process! Don’t worry folks….Officer Prisock didn’t get hurt. But the horse was like ”hey man, you okay?”