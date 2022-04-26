SPERRY, Okla. (Storyful/KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is recognizing two troopers for their “heroic actions” in trying to save a man from a burning car after his vehicle crashed into a building in Sperry. The building also caught fire.

The accident happened after midnight on March 27th but OHP released the video April 25th, showing Trooper Aaron Kern and others trying to spray water on the fire to keep it away from the driver.

They saw that the man’s legs were pinned, so Trooper Kern and others at the scene “worked to remove bricks and wood that had covered the driver but could not remove the suspect,” according to OHP. That’s when a wrecker was called in to pull the burning car out of the burning building.

OHP did not name the driver, but did call him a suspect. He later died at a hospital. “But Trooper Kern did everything possible to try and save the man’s life. LT Mark Southall also played an integral part in getting the vehicle out of the building, coming up with the plan to get a wrecker on scene to pull the vehicle to safety,” the OHP posted.