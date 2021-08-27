Video shows Oklahoma man firing weapons randomly through Midwest City streets before being shot by police

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City Police are investigating after an officer shot a suspect who was seen firing multiple guns in the air Friday morning.

Multiple witnesses told KFOR they heard gunshots and saw a man walking through the streets and parking lots holding a rifle and shooting it indiscriminately, not appearing to aim at any particular target.

One witness took video from the scene on his phone and sent it to News 4. He didn’t want to speak on camera, but he said he was working at a nearby business when the suspect fired his first shots. That’s when he came out and started filming.

Another witness said he had just dropped off his truck and heard the commotion.

“I was walking down the street to go to the store and I heard gunshots,” he said. “I guess somebody was walking down the road shooting… they had to put him down. It’s crazy that something like this would happen in Midwest City.”

Interim Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter says they were called to the scene around 8:30 Friday morning.

“We received a call on dispatch of a black man with a rifle shooting in the air — shooting in the air, on the ground — just firing away,” Porter said.

Porter told KFOR the officer who arrived on scene initially tried to taser the suspect when he was trying to reload. When that didn’t work, the suspect pulled out a handgun and continued walking toward the nearby Valero gas station.

“[He] still wouldn’t put [the gun] down, firing shots, and he looked like he was going into the store,” Porter said. “And then an officer fired at him.”

The officer shot the suspect twice. The man was then taken into custody and transported to a nearby metro hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Police say this investigation will continue over the coming days and it was fortunate no one else was hurt.

“When you’re firing a gun indiscriminately around, thank the lord nobody else [got] hit,” Porter said.