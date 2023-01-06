NORTH CALDWELL, N.J. (KFOR/Storyful) – From two different vantage points, video shows the moment the driver of a stolen vehicle plows through a fence, plunges off a 21-foot drop, then flips onto its roof as it crashed on top of another car.

The dramatic video at the top of this story shows the New Year’s Day event unfold in North Caldwell, New Jersey.

As the vehicle crashes down, a bystander is seen running away just in time.

Police say the male driver of the stolen vehicle ran from the crash, attempting to escape. He was soon apprehended, as well as a female passenger who remained at the crash site.

“As a reminder to residents, please remember to lock your vehicles and remove the key fob. This video is an example of how brazen and reckless these car thieves are in avoiding apprehension,” the Verona Police Department posted, which assisted in the case.