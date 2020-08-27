VIDEO: Storm surge in Louisiana fishing community

DELCAMBRE, La. (WKRG) — The shrimping community of Delcambre, Louisiana is already feeling the effects of Hurricane Laura’s storm surge. Shrimp Boats that are docked in the Delcambre Canal are hanging on dearly. Reporter Britt Lofaso was on the scene in the middle of Laura’s wrath.
Laura made landfall about 1 a.m. near Cameron, Louisiana with winds of more than 150 mph.
LATEST HEADLINES
- VIDEO: Lake Charles home badly damaged by Laura
- Watch: Meteorologist has near-miss on camera while covering Hurricane Laura
- VIDEO: Laura leaves damage in Vinton, Louisiana
- Laura’s path: Damage left behind in Abbeville, Louisiana
- VIDEO: Laura’s power showers Texas highway with rocks