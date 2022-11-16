KILBURN, London (KFOR/Storyful) – The driver of a black Jaguar SUV was captured on camera driving into a cyclist, then intentionally driving over and crushing his bicycle.

Video at the top of this story shows the cyclist on his phone, seemingly blocking the road while standing directly in front of the SUV, as if the cyclist was arguing with the driver over something that happened previously off camera.

Right then, the driver stepped on the gas. The cyclist jumped off his bike, which the driver then crushed, driving right over the top of it.

It happened in Kilburn, London on November 13th. Video shows the driver then stopping and getting out to confront the cyclist, who tells someone on the phone that the driver is “threatening me again.”

The Metropolitan Police say the cyclist did not suffer any injuries, and the driver agreed to compensate the cyclist to replace his bicycle.