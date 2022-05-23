FLORIDA (Storyful/KFOR) – Staff at Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute just reunited a lost baby panther and her mama, and they captured the entire event on camera.

The four-month-old baby girl was found wandering alone in late March. Biologists then used a towel covered in the kitten’s scent to mark nearby trails, to attract her mother.

Biologists placed the kitten in a cage. It took a few tries over a period of a few days, but eventually a female panther approached and showed maternal behavior. Researchers then released the kitten from her cage.

One month later, as seen in the video, the mother and daughter duo were seen on another trail cam video, seemingly happy and healthy.