HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – “Warning: We are not responsible for any tears shed while watching this video. Proceed at your own risk,” authorities stated regarding an emotional reunion between a family and their dog Conway, who had been missing for 10 months.

“Oh, my goodness!” the woman said as she hugged Conway. “It’s our baby!”

Her husband thanked animal shelter employees in Highlands County, Florida for reuniting them, to which a woman replied, “You can thank that microchip.”

Conway was found wandering city streets in Sebring, about 40 miles from his home, appearing exhausted and starving. He was taken to Animal Services, where employees scanned Conway and discovered his chip.

That microchip led to the happy reunion, which the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

“And because of that chip, we were able to make this happen. Please make sure your pets have microchips and that you keep the info updated if you move,” the department posted.