FORT LUPTON, Colorado (KFOR/Storyful) – After responding to a call of road rage with an armed driver, an officer in Colorado parked a police cruiser on train tracks in Fort Lupton and eventually loaded a female suspect into the back. Moments later, a train came barreling by, smashing the vehicle with the woman inside.

The Fort Lupton Police Department released the video at the top of this story, showing the woman’s arrest, followed by the train accident. Officers immediately called for emergency responders.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, sustained “serious bodily injuries,” including nine broken ribs

shows the moment a train crashed into a police car with a detained woman inside on September 16, as the vehicle sat on railroad tracks.

The woman, and was taken to a local hospital to be treated, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The bureau said Rios-Gonzalez was expected to survive.

Fort Lupton Police said in a statement that officers assisted in stopping the woman in a “high-risk” traffic stop and placed her into the back of a Platteville Police Department car. Then, “within a matter of seconds,” the patrol car was struck by a train.

Bodycam and dashcam footage released by the police department shows officers approaching Rios-Gonzalez with at least one gun drawn, and ordering her to put her hands up and exit her car.

Rios-Gonzalez can be heard repeatedly asking officers why she was being arrested. An officer placed her in the back seat of a patrol car, before searching Rios-Gonzalez’s vehicle. While officers searched the car, a train horn can be heard in the distance.

One officer standing by the patrol car where Rios-Gonzalez was sitting backed away, and another officer could be heard yelling, “Stay back”, before the train collides with the car.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said it was “actively investigating” the incident.