BURDEKIN, QUEENSLAND, Australia – (KFOR/Storyful) – Amid what it calls “a concerning spike in collisions” this season, an Australian sugar company released video showing the moment a cane train conductor slammed into a truck after the driver failed to yield at the crossing.

Video at the top of this story shows the collision from the conductor’s vantage point.

According to Wilmar Sugar, which operates the cane train network in several of Australia’s regions, a sugar industry worker drove the hauler directly in front of the train.

“While complacency appears to play a role in some cases, in others, children are choosing to engage in risky and dangerous behaviours by jumping on and off moving cane bins,” said Paul Giordani with Wilmar Sugar.

Cane trains do not travel nearly as fast as freight or passenger trains, but are still very difficult to slow down. The cane trains run 24/7 during the sugar crushing season.