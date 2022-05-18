TULSA, Oklahoma (Storyful/KFOR) – A driver in Tulsa is seen slamming on their brakes after trying to pass a firetruck with its emergency lights and sirens active, nearly colliding with the firetruck.

It appears the driver of the black SUV assumed the truck would be turning right, so they tried to pass on the left. It turns out, the firefighters were instead widening out to make a sharp left turn.

The incident has the Tulsa Fire Department reminding motorists that the law requires drivers to stop and move over. “Our apparatus are expensive. We can’t afford to have even one fire truck out of commission, and our firefighters have enough to worry about as it is,” the agency posted on Facebook.