BONITA, Calif. (KFOR/Storyful) – A German Shepherd named Indy fell down a nearly 50-foot well, and his hours-long rescue proved to be very difficult.

Recent heavy rains in Bonita, California made the deep hole too dangerous and unstable to enter. Firefighters would also not allow Indy’s owner to descend into the hole, according to local media.

His owner says Indy is a veteran sheriff’s K-9 deputy from Arizona.

Video at the top of this story shows the San Diego Fire Department working alongside the San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team.

Rescuers had to precisely place a rope around Indy’s neck, which could only happen when Indy was looking up in their direction. Using a pulley system and an extended ladder for Indy to place his weight, they hoisted him to safety.

Reports state that Indy was playing on the property, whose owner was unaware of the hole, and frequently rents out the large yard to dog owners. During the 120 dog owner bookings before the incident, he said no other dog had ever encountered the hole.