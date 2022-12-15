IRVINE, California (KFOR/Storyful) – Firefighters see it every December – live Christmas trees igniting, catching homes on fire, which can happen in a flash.

Video at the top of this story shows members of the Orange County Fire Authority in Irvine, California demonstrating in a simulated room what can happen when a poorly-watered tree gets too close to a burning candle or a space heater, or is decorated with faulty lights.

Fire officials say in just a matter of five seconds, that fire can already reach 2,000 degrees.

“It’s not uncommon for us to show up to a holiday season that has gone bad because the tree has hung around for too long, has dried out, has not been watered every day,” said Captain Sean Doran.

Doran says watering a live tree daily can keep firefighters from paying you a visit.

According to Storyful, “The National Fire Protection Association reported that in recent years, fire departments responded to an average of 160 structure fires annually, caused by ignited Christmas trees. They said that these fires caused an annual average of two civilian deaths, 11 civilian injuries, and $12 million in direct property damage.”