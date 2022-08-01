EASTERN KENTUCKY (KFOR/Storyful) – As the death toll in Eastern Kentucky has risen to 35, with hundreds of people still missing, video shows a woman and her dog sitting atop the very tip of a roof peak, waiting for hours to be rescued.

The flash flooding hit hard on July 28th. Chloe Adams posted the above video of herself and her dog sitting just inches from the deadly floodwaters.

Her father posted the second part of the video, showing Chloe from afar, after her family found her.

“My daughter is safe and whole tonight. She saved her dog by putting her in a container that would float and then swam with her to a neighboring rooftop,” Terry Adams wrote in a post.

“She waited hours until she could be rescued. She is a hero. I love you Chloe. You are simply amazing,” Adams wrote. “We lost everything today…everything except what matters most.”

“This is one of the most devastating, deadly floods that we have seen in our history,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear told NBC. “With the level of water, we’re going to be finding bodies for weeks, many of them swept hundreds of yards, maybe a quarter-mile-plus from where they were lost.”

Beshear has set up a flood relief fund for donations to help with the catastrophe.