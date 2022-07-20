BYRON, Georgia (KFOR/Storyful) – Captivating dash cam video shows a female driver in Byron, Georgia continuously ramming both people and police cruisers to avoid arrest – all with a small child in the backseat.

The Byron Georgia Police Department says the woman, Sierra Hibbert, was driving into the lanes of oncoming traffic. Witnesses called police, and then surrounded her vehicle. Police say an officer and two bystanders were then hit as Hibbert darted away.

Police continued the chase, along which they say Hibbert continuously rammed multiple police cars, as seen in the video.

The Peach County Sheriff’s Office joined in the pursuit. A deputy is seen trying to punch out the windows of Hibbert’s Infiniti SUV.

Stop sticks led to a flat tire, and officers arrested Hibbert, charging her with aggravated assault. More charges could come.

During Hibbert’s arrest, a woman is seen removing the small child from the vehicle, while yelling at Hibbert, though the video contains no audio.

No one was seriously injured.