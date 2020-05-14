Vietnamese Women’s Group of Oklahoma donates masks to Valir Pace seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One local group is sewing thousands of masks and sending them all over the country and to our state’s most vulnerable who are still under lock down.

Seniors still need supplies and help with necessities.

“All shapes and sizes, different sayings, they look all different,” said Kevin Morefied, with Valir Pace.

The Vietnamese Nhan Ai Women’s Group of Oklahoma sewing this wide variety of masks.

They donated their most recent batch of 400 masks to seniors with Valir Pace in OKC.

They work their jobs all day and then sew all hours of the night, six days a week.

They’ve got a unique drive behind their mask making mission.

Group member Mary Barton says 45 years ago after the end of the Vietnam War, many of them were able to come to America and start new.

“With the open hearts and open arms of Americans some of us, we were fortunately, able to settle and rebuild our lives here in America,” said Barton.

Now they want to give back not just to Oklahomans, but to the entire country.

They’ve sent thousands of masks out to anywhere from New York to Alaska.

“It makes us so happy. We feel proud that we contributed something, helping the whole nation,” said Barton.

Back here at home, Valir Pace is reaping the benefits of their latest donation.

Seniors all over the metro sporting their new face coverings.

“You can’t see their smiles under the masks but they are really truly excited about getting this stuff,” said Morefield.

So many of them, still not able to leave their homes but needing that extra protection.

“Everything is still necessary right now, until we’re out of this situation everything masks supplies just to keep these people safe,” he said.

This group of hard-working women, leaving us with a reminder.

“We are all together here in this fight,” said Barton.

100 of the masks went to Valir Pace employees.

If you’d like to help out visit their website.