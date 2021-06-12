Vigil commemorating 100th anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre held in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Community members held a candlelight vigil remembering those who were lost in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and honoring the survivors.

The organizer says it’s important that such violence never happens again and that people of all generations learn from it.

“I want to say remember, and I want to say recognize the harm that’s done when we resort to this kind of destruction,” Camille Landry, director of Nappy Roots Books, who organized the event, said.

She says the effects are still felt. The Greenwood District was never restored to the way it was before. Wealth wasn’t passed down in families.

“That blow continues on down through the generations,” Landry said.

Historian Bruce Fisher’s grandparents survived the massacre. His grandmother was even pregnant at the time.

“How difficult was it for her, you’re trying to grab some clothes, the bare necessities to get out,” he said. “It was just so tragic.”

He says the massacre impacted a whole generation.

“What happened to those kids? They didn’t vanish, they’re still around somewhere, but let’s see what the cost was to them,” he said.

Fisher also says there are still steps to take to educate people and make things right.

“How are you going to murder that many people and not do anything about it?” he said.

