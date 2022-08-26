ALBERTA, Canada (KFOR/Storyful) – A period pain relief company recently put men to the test with a menstrual cramp stimulator – and their reactions were hilarious. As the video shows, some men couldn’t stop laughing, while others writhed in pain.

The Vancouver-based company called Somedays attached electrodes to all men who were willing during the Calgary Stampede, an annual rodeo in Alberta, Canada.

The machine contracts muscles, simulating the pain of menstrual cramps at various levels. A level four is the typical pain a woman feels, while a ten is the most painful. Only a handful of male participants made it to ten, at which point they were to remove their hats and yell, “Yeehaw!”

Why? Because Somedays wants everyone, men included, to know that “period pain is not normal.” The company’s creator suffers from endometriosis, a painful condition that affects the uterus and other areas of a woman’s body.

CEO Lex Perry says she started the company to end the “stigma” of period pain.