WOODRIDGE, N.Y. (KFOR/Storyful) – Just as many humans like to watch the human version of the Super Bowl, a dog excitedly watched the canine version – “Puppy Bowl XIX”, and its reaction has gone viral.

Now in its 19th year, the annual Puppy Bowl kicks off right before the Super Bowl, and features dogs that are all available for adoption.

Brooke Sapolsky tweeted the video of her dog in Woodridge, New York, barking and standing on its hind legs. She captioned the video, “Real big fans of the puppy bowl here.”