Virginia governor, first lady test positive for COVID-19

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor said he was notified that a member of his staff who works closely in the couple’s home had tested positive. Both the governor and his wife were tested Thursday afternoon. The positive results were released Friday morning.

A press release said the first lady is experiencing mild symptoms while her husband is asymptomatic.

They will isolate for the next 10 days while evaluating their symptoms. Gov. Northam will continue to work from the Executive Mansion.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” he said in a press release. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”

The Executive Mansion and Patrick Henry office building will be closed for deep cleaning Friday morning.

