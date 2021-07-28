Volunteers, donors bringing fences and hope to Oklahoma City neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Work is underway in Oklahoma City to build fences and better futures for some residents and their pets in Midtown.

“I’m so appreciative,” said Shirley Barta. “When they came off that bus and all those kids got off, I was like wow.”

Overnight, a busload of teenage volunteers traveled up the interstate from Dallas and straight into the hearts of Oklahoma City residents like Barta.

“They have mowed my yard, cut down tree limbs and branches that are growing over, they have raked,” Barta said. “They have done an amazing job. Gonna make me cry, that’s what they’re gonna do.”

“Just helping others feels great and it’s nice to do this kind of stuff,” said volunteer, Ford Renner.

More than 400 volunteers are teaming up with the Neighborhood Alliance of Oklahoma City this week to work on a number of properties in the Metro Park neighborhood in Midtown, building fences to keep residents and dogs safe.

Many of those who live here have dealt with the danger of loose or chained dogs for years, unable to afford or repair fences until now.

“It is a very poor neighborhood with an incredible attitude,” said Georgie Rasco, Executive Director of The Neighborhood Alliance of Central Oklahoma. “They love each other as neighbors. This is a project they, themselves thought up, that they wanted to do.”

To some, it’s just a fence but to Barta, it’s a sign of a safer and brighter future for her young grandchildren and beloved pups.

“It’s amazing, it’s really amazing and I’m thankful,” she said.

The work will continue through the week thanks to the donation of time and resources.

They plan on doing it again next year.