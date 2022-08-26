OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Friday morning hearing brought to the table attorneys for State Question 820 and the state, representing the State Election Board.

It was mediated by a Supreme Court referee, who listened to arguments from both sides about whether or not the measure should be placed on the November ballot.

Ryan Kiesel, one of the attorneys for proponents of SQ820, said that the Oklahoma Constitution grants the right for the measure to be on the ballot.

“This fundamental, precious right of the initiative petition is set forth in our Constitution that trumps all of this,” said Kiesel.

Article 5 Section 3 explain the petition process, detailing how they can become law. There are no deadlines listed in the Constitution.

August 26 was the deadline for the measure to be finalized, according to the State Election Board.

“That doesn’t exist anywhere in law,” said Kiesel. “You can’t find it and administer it. You can’t find it in statute. It’s certainly not in the Constitution.”

Attorneys for the State were unable to speak after the hearing.

They declined to make a comment while the Supreme Court decision is still undecided.

Michelle Tilley is the organizer of SQ820.

She said the new signature verification process, one in which a third party company checks for accuracy, took three times longer than in the past.

“There were many, many delays that occurred just because of that new process,” said Tilley.

The measure isn’t just about legal weed for adults. Supporters see this as an opportunity to change certain drug laws.

“People in Oklahoma don’t believe that we should be charging people with crimes for low level marijuana offenses,” said Tilley.

KFOR will update the story when a Supreme Court decision is made.