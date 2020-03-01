Voters in seven counties to decide if liquor stores can open on Sundays

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) - In Tuesday's presidential primary, voters in seven counties will also get to decide if liquor stores can open on Sundays.

Those counties are Oklahoma, Cleveland, Kingfisher, Creek, Muskogee, Tulsa, and Washington.

Bryan Kerr, the president of the Retail Liquor Association of Oklahoma and owner of Moore Liquor, says he's confident the measure will pass by a large margin.

"We would love to be able to take some business away from the grocery stores and chain stores that currently get all of the beer and wine and spirits business on Sundays," he said.

He also says it's definitely time people get to vote on it.

"Sunday sales have been taboo mostly because of religious reasons, I would say solely because of religious reasons," he said.

Kerr says there are studies that show revenue will go up by five percent if liquor stores can open on Sundays.

If the measure does pass, each store can decide if they want to open that extra day.

Kerr says it'll be up to the employees at Moore Liquor if they want to work, or he'll work the extra shifts himself.

Customer David Howse says he fully supports the measure.

"Why not have liquor sales on Sunday? What would be the cause against it? I don’t see the problem, it’d be easy. Simple little, check the box off, sign it here, done. Now we can make money on Sundays," he said.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan voted against putting the measure on the ballot.

He told News 4 in December that he suffered a loss in his office from somebody who was killed by addiction.

He also says some liquor store owners have told him they'll feel pressured to compete even if they don't want to be open on Sundays.