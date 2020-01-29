Voters in seven counties to decide on Sunday liquor store sales

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In less than two months, voters in several counties will decide whether or not they want liquor stores to be open on Sundays.

Officials say voters in Cleveland, Creek, Kingfisher, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Tulsa, and Washington counties will head to the polls on March 3 to decide if liquor stores should be allowed to stay open on Sundays.

The proposals come more than three years after voters approved changes in statewide liquor laws allowing strong beer and wine to be sold in grocery stores.

Officials with the Oklahoma Beer Alliance say they support the proposal, which they say would allow liquor stores to be competitive with grocery stores.

“The beer and alcohol modernization efforts passed by voters in 2016 were always meant as a way to alleviate restrictions on both businesses and consumers,” said Lisette Barnes, president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance. “This option for counties to decide on their own whether to open on Sundays was an additional bill signed in 2017, and provides the opportunity for liquor stores to compete with beer and wine sales on Sundays, when other grocery and convenience stores are operating.”

If voters approve the measures, each individual liquor store will have the option to open on Sunday or not.

