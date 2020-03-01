Voters to decide on Sunday liquor sales and sales tax for parks in primary election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) - Voters won't just be deciding on candidates for the presidential primary on Tuesday. There are also other measures that will be on the ballot.

Sunday liquor sales

In Oklahoma, Cleveland, Kingfisher, Creek, Muskogee, Tulsa, and Washington counties, voters will decide if liquor stores can open on Sundays.

If the measure passes, each store will be able to decide if they want to be open seven days a week.

Advocates say this will allow liquor stores to better compete.

"We would love to be able to take some business away from the grocery stores and chain stores that currently get all of the beer and wine and spirits business on Sundays," Bryan Kerr, president of the Retail Liquor Association of Oklahoma, said.

Kerr, who also owns Moore Liquor, says employees would be able to decide if they want to work on Sundays.

"We obviously have people that want to work more hours so we'll either fill it with people that want to work, or I'll work it myself," he said.

He also says he's confident the measure will pass by a large margin.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan voted against putting the measure on the ballot.

He told News 4 in December that it's something that hits close to home.

"I've just suffered a loss in our office from somebody who was killed by an addiction," he said.

Maughan also said some liquor store owners have told him they'll feel pressured to compete even if they don't want to be open on Sundays.

Sales tax for city parks

For those living in Oklahoma City, voters will also decide if they want a 1/8-cent sales tax to go towards city parks.

The tax will be permanent and will only go towards parks operated by the city, which does not include the Myriad Gardens and Scissortail Park.

If it passes, officials say it will raise about $15 million every year.

If you want to look at a sample ballot or check your polling place, you can go to the Oklahoma Voter Portal here.