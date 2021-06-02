Walmart extending hours that were cut during pandemic

News

by: Russell Falcon,

Posted: / Updated:

(KXAN) — Tuesday mornings at Walmart stores nationwide will still be reserved for seniors, but starting Saturday June 5, the retail giant will open its doors at 6 a.m. all other mornings of the week.

The new operating hours will be a readjustment after the store slashed them at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior hours, a development born during the pandemic, will continue despite dropping infection rates, Walmart told USA Today.

Walmart no longer requires masks for customers who are vaccinated, however, stores will follow local or state mask mandates that are in place.

