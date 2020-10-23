Walmart, Sam’s Club fundraiser brings in $221,000 for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma has $221,000 in additional funds to provide food to people in need thanks to a fundraiser put on by Walmart and Sam’s Club.

‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’, a Walmart and Sam’s Club fundraiser, generated $221,000 for the Regional Food Bank.

Walmart customers and Sam’s Club members in Oklahoma, along with 22 suppliers, helped raise the money that will combat hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic and support local food banks across the nation, according to a news release issued by the Food Bank.

“Joining in the fight against hunger has never been more important than now, with the increasing number of Oklahomans in need of food assistance as a result of the pandemic,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “We are incredibly grateful for Walmart, Sam’s Club, their associates, suppliers and everyone in our community who helped to support the ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign.”

Oklahomans contributed to the fundraising campaign by purchasing select items from both stores during the promotion period. Customers also helped out by rounding up their purchases to benefit the Food Bank, according to the news release.

The donations were made during a time when families experiencing food insecurity are struggling more than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds from the ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign will help provide 884,756 meals to Oklahomans struggling with hunger in the Regional Food Bank’s 53 county service-area in central and western Oklahoma, according to the news release.

“This year’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign is especially critical given the great need communities are facing,” said Maria Zazycki, senior manager, Walmart.org. “We are incredibly proud of the way our customers, members, suppliers and associates stepped up to support local Feeding America member food banks that are working so hard.”

‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ raised nearly $18 million nationwide this year to benefit the 200 Feeding America member food banks nationwide.

“Walmart kickstarted the campaign with a $3 million donation to Feeding America and member food banks. The Walmart Foundation also donated $5 million to Feeding America to help support communities and individuals facing hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the news release states.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

LATEST HEADLINES: