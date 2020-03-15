Breaking News
Closings and Delays
graphic of Coronavirus coverage

Walmart temporarily adjusts operating hours starting Sunday

News
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Walmart carts are seen outside of a store as the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ estimates on February 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Walmart earned $1.38 a share, short of some analysts expectations for $1.43 per share. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(KFOR) – Walmart has announced that they will adjust their operating hours starting Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

Executive V.P and Chief Operating Officer, Dacona Smith said in a post that the change will “help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing.”

Smith also mentions that employees will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled. Their supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver on their regular schedules.

 

 

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter