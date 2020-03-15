Walmart temporarily adjusts operating hours starting Sunday

(KFOR) – Walmart has announced that they will adjust their operating hours starting Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.
Executive V.P and Chief Operating Officer, Dacona Smith said in a post that the change will “help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing.”
Smith also mentions that employees will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled. Their supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver on their regular schedules.