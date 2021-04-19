Walmart to begin selling at-home COVID-19 test kits

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced that the BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen self-test has been added to the website and stores.

The test, which is packaged in a kit with two tests per box, is intended for testing twice over three days via nasal swab with at least 36 hours between tests. The test detects proteins from the virus that causes COVID-19.

The kit delivers results in 15 minutes.

Senior Vice President of Health & Wellness Merchandising Julie Barber released the following statement on Walmart’s newsroom page citing the importance of testing and vaccinations:

Today, Walmart continues to play a vital role in helping reopen the country and end the pandemic. We are administering COVID-19 vaccines in more than 5,100 locations in 51 jurisdictions, and we are supporting more than 500 testing sites across the country that have tested hundreds of thousands of people. From the day we were first asked and it was apparent testing was a key element in the fight to combat the pandemic, our goal was to help provide increased access to testing in our communities. We continue to find innovative ways to do just that, and this is just one more way we continue to play a role in the health of our communities. Julie Barber, Senior Vice President, Health & Wellness Merchandising, Walmart U.S.