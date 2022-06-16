LOGAN, QUEENSLAND, Australia (Storyful/KFOR) – A homeowner in Australia went to “new heights” after lifting their vehicle off the ground with a forklift, while the woman suspected of trying to steal it was still inside.

Queensland Police arrived, lowered the Volkswagen Polo to the ground, and arrested a 24-year-old woman.

That same woman is seen on surveillance video walking up to the home, where police say she also took a shower and dressed in the homeowners’ clothes, before allegedly attempting to steal their car.

The woman has been charged with burglary and unlawful use a of motor vehicle. Her motive was never disclosed.