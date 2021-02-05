Warren Theatre in Midwest City going up for auction

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Warren Theatre in Midwest City is going up for auction.

The city expects it to have new management in the next couple of months.

“We’re just hoping, praying, and keeping our fingers crossed we’ll come to a great conclusion and it’ll be another part of the history,” Midwest City Mayor Matt Dukes said.

The Warren Theatre was foreclosed on a few months ago by Arvest Bank for more than $16 million. The theatre closed last March because of the pandemic.

The property is going up for auction through the sheriff’s office for new management. Bids are expected to start next month. Companies nationwide will be able to place a bid.

“There will be a minimum bid, there’s not going to be anybody who will be able to come in a bid a dollar, and end up with a $18 million theater,” Dukes said.

“I think there’s probably a couple theatre operators out there that already have their eye on the sale,” Robert Coleman, economic developed director for Midwest City, said. “We hope we get a good operator, we’re almost certain it’s going to open as a movie theatre.”

City officials say economically, the shopping area around the theatre has helped, but they did miss out on sales tax revenue on the theatre for about a year.

“The jobs will come back and so will the sales tax revenue will come back and it will take awhile, it’s going to take awhile for people to get comfortable going back to the movie theatre,” Dukes said.

Midwest City residents are looking forward to the theater opening up again.

“It’s good news there might be a new owner, hopefully they’ll it up and running again,” Victoria Tremain said.

“Sad to see that it went, hopefully very soon it’ll be back up again,” Mike Johnson said.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says it hasn’t finalized which equipment will go with the sale.

Neither the attorneys for Arvest Bank nor the Warren Theatre would comment because the case is still pending.