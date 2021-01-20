4-year-old boy gives National Guard members cookies, gets American flag patch in return

Washington DC

by: Erik Runge, WGN Web Desk,

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WGN) — A 4-year-old boy in Washington, D.C. wanted to thank the National Guard for protecting the neighborhood — and he did it with cookies.

Kavi Sadar’s mother, Janet, said it was his idea to bake the guard members cookies. They live close to the capital and Janet said after the riots on Jan. 6, it has been a little scary in their neighborhood.

On Biden’s Inauguration Day, Kavi brought the baked goods to one of the last checkpoints before arriving at the U.S. Capitol — and delivered them personally to the guardsmen.

In return for the cookies, one of the guards gave Kavi an American flag patch.

