Crowds expected at Trump’s shipyard tour in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump will jet off on Air Force One to hold a public event in Wisconsin, a battleground state.

White House Trade and Economic Adviser Peter Navarro says Trump will tour the Marinette Marine shipyard near Green Bay, which was recently awarded a multi-billion-dollar federal contract for new Navy ships.

This tour comes just 48 hours after a rally in Arizona.

“He’s going there to celebrate jobs that we urgently need to defend this country,” Navarro said. “It’s going to provide thousands of jobs in Wisconsin, Michigan and across the supply chains in the Midwest.”

Navarro expects large crowds to greet the president and did not express concern about spreading the coronavirus.

“We’ll take all precautions but you’re going to see big ships and enthusiastic workers who love this president,” he said.

But Democrats call the trip a distraction and say the president should be more focused on the country’s problems than his re-election.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-IL, calls the trip counterproductive.

“He’s more worried about campaigning than the Americans getting sick of every day,” she said. “I wish he would actually focus for a change and do his homework and study up on what we need to do fight this pandemic.”

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-WI, welcomes the jobs, but says Trump needs to protect them from future outsourcing.

“It’s not enough for him to take credit for a decades-long tradition of shipbuilding in Wisconsin. He needs to finish the job,” she said.

Thursday will mark his second visit to the Badger State this year.