Democrats promise showdown over Supreme Court seat

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) –– Democrats on Capitol Hill say they will not stand idly by if Republicans confirm a Supreme Court justice weeks before the presidential election.

Republican senators blocked President Obama’s nominee months before the 2016 election.

“If [U.S. Senate Majority] Leader McConnell presses forward, the Republican majority would have stolen two Supreme Court seats,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Democratic lawmakers say that if Republicans confirm a new justice before the next inauguration, there will be consequences.

“Any and all options are on the table,” said Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA).

Chu said one of those options is adding more justices to the Supreme Court––a move Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus says is justified.

“That’s not in the Constitution and the size of the court has varied from five to nine,” said Titus. “If this court is not passing laws that are in keeping with public opinion, I think it’s perfectly justified to expand the court.”

“However, I think that our focus right now needs to be on the election,” said Chu.

In order to make such changes to the Supreme Court, Democrats would need to win the Senate and the presidency.

“They threaten to pack the Supreme Court with additional justices so they can ensure a rubber stamp for their agenda,” countered Sen. John Thune (R-SD). “Republicans wont be deterred from performing our Constitutional role by Democrats’ undemocratic threats.”

Meanwhile, McConnell said he will move to confirm President Trump’s nominee in the coming weeks.

“That’s what Senates do; it’s our job description,” said McConnell (R-KY).

Trump said he will announce his nominee to the Supreme Court on Saturday.