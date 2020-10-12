Dems express disapproval over Supreme Court nomination; Republicans say Dems are manufacturing fear

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, (D-Delaware), made his disapproval clear during the first day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing.

“And [this] further threatens to tear our nation apart,” Coons said.

Coons and other Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee say this is an attempt to take healthcare away from Americans.

“It’s beyond ironic that this administration, which fails to respond to this pandemic, is rushing through a judge they believe will vote to strip away healthcare protections,” Coons said.

Republicans were critical of Democrats during the hearing, saying they were trying to manufacture unwarranted fear over Barrett’s nomination.

“Rather than reviewing your judicial philosophies, they’re instead choosing to project their own desires and their fears onto the American people,” Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn said.

Blackburn and Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy say Democrats are spreading a false message.

“[The message] that if you’re put on the United States Supreme Court, you will be on a mission from God to deny healthcare coverage. I know that seems preposterous to you and it seems that way because it is,” Kennedy said.

Barrett says if confirmed, she will remain politically impartial.

“The policy decisions and valued judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the people,” Barrett said.

Barrett will begin facing questions from senators on Tuesday.