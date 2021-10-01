Former Oklahoma City Thunder employee sentenced for activity in January 6th insurrection at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma City Thunder worker charged in the U.S. Capitol insurrection has been sentenced after pleading guilty in a Washington, D.C. court.

“I was anticipating it might be a lot more harsh, but like I said, we’re elated by the punishment,” said Danielle Nicole Doyle’s defense attorney, Irven Box.

The Muskogee woman was ordered to pay a $3,500 fine and probation.

“She has two months to pay the fines, so essentially, she got two months probation,” said the attorney.

Five hundred dollars of the fees will go towards the capitol architect fund, to cover damages left behind when Doyle and a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Photos and video captured Doyle climbing through a window and walking through the halls. Her former coworkers turned the 37 year old in after spotting her on the news.

Danielle Doyle inside the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6.

Box said his client was originally facing six months in federal prison and three-months home confinement.

“It’s the very best punishment anyone so far in the capitol intrusion received that have pled or have been sentenced,” he said. “She has no criminal record. She works in the community.”

KFOR spoke with Doyle over a year ago for her role in a local drive-by parade for veterans.

“Honored a little overwhelmed. Blessed,” she said.

Two others Oklahomans also pleaded guilty to federal misdemeanors in connection with the insurrection.

Tanner Sells pleaded guilty earlier this week for parading in a capitol building. He faces up to six months in prison and will be sentenced in January. Andrew Ericson also pleaded guilty to breaking into the capitol and stealing beer from a refrigerator in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

“She got caught up in her passion for the country and got involved with something she thought would be good, and it turned out not good,” said Box. “She thought there was a possibility she might go to federal prison for some time. But she’s very happy with it and she can move on with her life.”

Other more high-profile cases, like the so-called QAnon Shaman, pleaded guilty to a felony charge. He now faces a maximum of 20-years in federal prison and has spent the last nine months in jail.