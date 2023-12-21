WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The White House says it is hoping a temporary ceasefire deal happens soon, this comes as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza grows more dire by the day.

A new U.N. report finds upwards of half a million people inside Gaza are now starving.

The Biden administration says it’s highly engaged in talks with members of the U.N. Security Council which is pushing a resolution designed to increase resources into the territory.

“There is an immense amount of suffering inside Gaza,” said National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

Following the opening of a second pathway into Gaza, Kirby says more trucks carrying vital resources like water are making their way into the region.

Thursday, the U.N. reported more than 570,000 people inside Gaza are facing a catastrophic food crisis.

International groups like the World Food Programme say a ceasefire is the only way to stop the suffering.

“Like 1 in every 4 people is starving,” said WFP chief economist Arif Husain.

The World Health Organization warns the estimated death toll inside Gaza which has topped more than 20,000 people is likely to increase due to lack of medical care and access to clean drinking water and food.

Israel and Hamas are in the midst of negotiations to consider a temporary ceasefire, but Hamas is currently refusing to turn over more hostages until the war is over.