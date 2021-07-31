Lankford, Inhofe back bill calling for CDC audit

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s two U.S. Senators are supporting a bill that calls for an audit of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s face mask decision-making process.

Both Sen. Jim Inhofe and Sen. James Lankford are among 10 senators backing the bill, which is being led by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL.

The bill – named the Restore Public Health Institution Trust Act – calls for a review of the CDC’s decision-making process concerning their recommendations for wearing masks.

Lankford issued a news release, saying the American people deserve to see the data President Joe Biden and his team are using to make decisions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In order to have confidence in guidance being presented, we need to know the facts,” Lankford said.

The CDC’s face mask guide is as follows:

Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Travelers are not required to wear a mask in outdoor areas of a conveyance (like on open deck areas of a ferry or the uncovered top deck of a bus).

Go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/about-face-coverings.html for more information.

