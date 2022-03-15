WASHINGTON, DC (KFOR) – The United States Senate gave its unanimous approval to “lock the clock” and make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The measure, also known as the Sunshine Protection Act, was introduced by Oklahoma U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK) last year, along with Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Rick Scott (R-FL), Bill Hagerty (R-TN) and Ed Markey (D-MA).

“This is one issue that I have been chipping away at for a few years, and an issue I have consistently heard from Oklahomans—they are ready to lock the clock. Today Oklahomans, parents, dog owners, and lovers of daylight are one step closer to not having to deal with springing forward or falling back,” said Sen. Lankford. “Congress created Daylight Saving decades ago as a wartime effort, now it is well past time to lock the clock and end this experiment. I call on the House of Representatives to pass this bill immediately.”

The bill would eliminate the need for Americans to switch the time on their clocks twice a year.

The measure, although one step closer to becoming law, would still need to be passed by the United States House of Representatives then signed by the president in order to become official.