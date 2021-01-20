PHOTOS: Pres. Trump’s final morning in office

WASHINGTON (KFOR) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump boarded Air Force One where they traveled to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for a final farewell.
His Presidency ends at Noon when Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.
Trump emerged from the White House Wednesday morning and strode across the South Lawn to board Marine One. He said, “It’s been a great honor, the honor of a lifetime.”
Trump has refused to publicly concede to Biden and did not mention the Democrat by name in a pair of farewell addresses.
Trump interrupted many traditions of the presidency, including by not attending Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. Trump also did not invite Biden to the White House for a meeting after Biden was declared the winner of November’s presidential election
The ceremony at Joint Base Andrews was small with loyal supporters and family members.
Trump then flew to Florida, where he’ll stay at Mar-a-Lago.