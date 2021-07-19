President Biden credits administration with economic success; calls on Congress to pass legislation

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden says in the six months since he took the oath of office, the economy has taken off.

“The U.S economy has experienced the highest economic growth rate in nearly 40 years,” the President said.

In remarks at the White House on Monday, the President said his administration has defied all the critics.

“We’ve gone from 60,000 jobs per month to 60,000 jobs every three days. More than 600,000 jobs per month,” President Biden said.

He says it is important to maintain the momentum.

“And that’s why we need an investment in the bipartisan infrastructure framework and my build back better plan,” the President said.

President Biden says while prices have climbed, concerns about persistent inflation are unnecessary.

“Our experts believe, and the data shows, that most of the price increases we’ve seen were expected and expected to be temporary,” President Biden said.

But Republican lawmakers, like Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), say the President is leading the country down the wrong path.

“What we know works is fewer regulations, lower taxes and people working. That’s what works,” Keller said.

“Another multi-trillion dollar reckless taxing and spending spree, believe me, is the last thing American families need,” McConnell said.

The Senate plans to bring an infrastructure plan to the floor this week, and the president says that plan will help boost the economy even more.