President Trump impeached for second time; all Oklahoma U.S. Reps. vote against the impeachment

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – All five of Oklahoma’s U.S. House representatives voted against President Donald Trump’s impeachment Wednesday as he was impeached for the second time, which has never happened in U.S. history.

The vote comes just one week after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Nancy Pelosi banged the gavel in the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday certifying the article of impeachment that charged Trump with “inciting violence against the government of the United States.”

“He must go,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said. “He is a clear and present danger to the nation we all love.”

The constitutional clash lasted for several hours before the vote took place. All five of Oklahoma’s U.S. representatives, Frank Lucas, Stephanie Bice, Tom Cole, Markwayne Mullin and Kevin Hern, voted against the impeachment.

“Today is a sad day for all of us,” said republican Rep. Tom Cole, the representative for Oklahoma’s Fourth District. “For me personally, for the rules committee, for the entire House of Representatives and most certainly for the American people.”

Cole made his statements on the house floor.

“I can think of no action the house can take that’s more likely to further divide the American people,” Cole said. “The majority’s failing to provide the House with an opportunity to review all the facts, which are still coming to light.”

However, House Democrats stood firm.

“We are debating this historic measure at an actual crime scene, and we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the President of the United States,” said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.).

“There was a domestic threat at the door of the Capitol, and he did nothing to stop it,” said Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.).

The other Oklahoma representatives stood in lockstep with Cole.

“This doesn’t help us, this doesn’t help us move forward as a country,” said Markwayne Mullin (OK-D2) in a video posted from his office on Capitol Hill.

Stephanie Bice (OK-D5) released a statement saying the House needed to “let us focus our energy on moving forward and putting our government back to work.” Her full statement can be read below.

Stephanie Bice’s statement.

Both Frank Lucas and Kevin Hern agreed. Lucas said in a statement that the impeachment would cause future constitutional issues and the process is “void of any due process.” Hern said the impeachment would “achieve nothing more than further deepening the divide that has gripped our nation.” Both of their full statements can be read below.

Frank Lucas’ statement.

Kevin Hern’s statement.

“We desperately need to seek a path forward healing for the American people,” Cole said.

President Donald Trump sent a video out Wednesday after the vote, not addressing the impeachment, rather, the violence last week at the capitol.

“I want to be very clear. I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week,” Trump said. “No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag. No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans. If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement, you’re attacking it, and you are attacking our country.”

Ten GOP members broke rank and voted to move forward with the impeachment. If convicted in the Senate, President Trump may never be able to hold public office again.