President Trump now says he supports DACA, wants to make it law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – It was only a few weeks ago that the Trump administration’s lawsuit to end DACA made it to the Supreme Court.

Now, the president says he supports DACA and wants to make it law.

“I’m going to do a big executive order and we’re going to make DACA a part of it,” President Trump said.

President Trump reversed his opposition to DACA — President Obama’s Executive Order that allowed immigrants who arrived illegally in the US as children to remain in the country.

President Trump said Friday his order would make DACA law and would go further than the Obama administration.

“We’re going to have a road to citizenship,” Trump said.

“I think the President is just blowing smoke here,” Representative Zoe Lofgren, D-California, said.

California Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren says she’s doubtful the White House will follow through and she says any executive order would be only a temporary solution.

“All you can do is what President Obama did, which is defer enforcement, and wait for Congress to Act,” Lofgren said.

Lofgren says if Republicans are serious now about protecting Dreamers, they could support the DREAM Act which the House passed last year.

“I’d love to have them take it up and send it to the President,” Lofgren said.

Some Republicans have already broken with the president over his promised Executive Order, Senator Ted Cruz tweeted it’s a mistake to “illegally expand amnesty.”

“If you’re in this country illegally, you need to go back to which you came and go through the process,” Representative Buddy Carter, R-Georgia, said.

Georgia Republican Buddy Carter says he’s against full citizenship for dreamers, but may be willing to work on DACA.

“The devil’s in the details, so I’d like to see it first,” Carter said.

But Democrat Jimmy Gomez says any DACA deal from Congress or through Executive Order must include a path to citizenship.

“These kids are here. They’re American through and through except on paper,” Representative Jimmy Gomez, D-California, said.