President Trump’s personal Twitter account permanently suspended

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – President Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account has been permanently suspended in the wake of a mob of Trump supporters violently invading the U.S. Capitol.

Twitter administrators issued the following statement regarding the permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account:

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence. In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open. However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement. The below is a comprehensive analysis of our policy enforcement approach in this case.” TWITTER

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

If you go to the suspended account, you will find the following image:

The suspended @realDonaldTrump Twitter account.

A mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Complex on Wednesday, damaging property and injuring Capitol police officers as Vice President Mike Pence and a joint session of Congress were counting Electoral College votes during the process to confirm the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Twitter administrators locked Trump’s account on Wednesday after he posted tweets in which he made false claims about the results of the recent presidential election.

Twitter and Facebook administrators also on Wednesday removed a short video Trump posted, urging supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol to “go home” while also repeating false accusations about the integrity of the presidential election.