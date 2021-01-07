President Trump’s Twitter account locked after tweets containing false claims about presidential election results

WASHINGTON (KFOR/AP) – Twitter administrators confirmed Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s official Twitter account has been locked after he posted false claims about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Twitter has locked Trump’s Twitter account for 12 hours.

Twitter administrators said the president’s account was locked after he posted tweets in which he made false claims about the results of the recent presidential election, which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden, according to a CNBC report.

The account will be locked for 12 hours once he removes the tweets containing false information.

The company said if Trump continues to violate Twitter rules, it “will result in the permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.”

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Twitter and Facebook administrators earlier removed a short video President Donald Trump posted Wednesday afternoon, urging supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol to “go home” while also repeating false accusations about the integrity of the presidential election.

YouTube also removed the Trump video for spreading false claims about widespread election fraud. But a copy of the video was still easy to find as of Wednesday afternoon.

An image of President Donald Trump’s video regarding mob protests at the U.S. Capitol. Twitter administrators removed the video because it contained false claims about the recent presidential election.

Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Wednesday that the video was removed because it “contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.” Twitter, meanwhile, has left the video up but blocked people from being able to retweet it or comment on it, although it’s still possible to “quote tweet” it.

“This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video,” Rosen said on Twitter.

President Trump’s Twitter account after two tweets concerning mob protests at the U.S. Capitol, including a video in which he spoke, were removed by Twitter administrators.

The video was issued more than two hours after protesters began storming the Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers convened for an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump opened his video saying, “I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now.”

He also went on to call the supporters “very special.” He also said: “We can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”

Republican lawmakers and previous administration officials had begged Trump to give a statement to his supporters to quell the violence. The statement came as authorities struggled to take control of a chaotic situation at the Capitol that led to the evacuation of lawmakers.

Trump posted a tweet in July in response to nationwide protests against police violence, saying protesters who vandalize any federal buildings will be prosecuted.

Anarchists, Agitators or Protestors who vandalize or damage our Federal Courthouse in Portland, or any Federal Buildings in any of our Cities or States, will be prosecuted under our recently re-enacted Statues & Monuments Act. MINIMUM TEN YEARS IN PRISON. Don’t do it! @DHSgov — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2020