Rep. Bice added to Military Personnel & new cyber subcommittees

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice (OK-05) was added to the Military Personnel subcommittee and the new Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems subcommittee.

Bice, who is at the start of her first term, is a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

“I’m honored to be able to serve our military personnel and their families as part of this subcommittee,” Bice said. “The sacrifices made by our military servicemen and women and those who love them, must be reflected in the care we provide to those in uniform, whether that be through offering improved healthcare, better housing or dependent education.”

The Military Personnel subcommittee handles Department of Defense policy and programs issues related to military personnel and their families, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the Uniform Code of Military Justice and Military Retirement issues, among other issues, according to a news release issued from Bice’s congressional office.

The new Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems subcommittee is concerned with “Department of Defense policy related to the acquisition of computer software, the electromagnetic spectrum, and electromagnetic warfare; and Department of Defense policy and programs and accounts related to artificial intelligence, cyber security, cyber operations, cyber forces, information technology, information operations, and science and technology,” the news release states.

Bice said she looks forward to cyber subcommittee work.

“Protecting private and public assets from cybersecurity attacks from China and other countries has emerged as one of the most important issues in the U.S.,” she said. “There have been significant advances in artificial intelligence as it relates to the American warfighter, autonomous weaponry and other military applications. I’m excited work on these important issues with my colleagues.”