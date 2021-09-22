Republican senators won’t budge on debt limit increase as Democrats push big spending bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats and Republicans are facing off over whether to increase the nation’s debt limit.

Democrats are moving to pass the increase along with a bill to fund the government. But Republicans say Democrats need to do it all—on their own.

“I’m not voting for something that’s gonna raise the debt ceiling,” Sen. Rick Scott R-Florida said Wednesday.

Republicans, like Scott, aren’t budging on increasing the debt limit despite the predicted economic fallout.

“Is it worth the risk of putting so many lives or jobs in jeopardy?” Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer asked Scott Wednesday.

“Well, the Democrats can do this on their own, they just don’t want to,” Scott said.

Republicans said Democrats should use the same process they are trying to use to pass a multi-trillion-dollar spending bill.

The House passed a bill on Tuesday that both funds the government and raises the debt ceiling.

But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that won’t work in the Senate.

“Don’t play Russian roulette without economy,” Sen. McConnell R-Kentucky said Wednesday.

If Republicans won’t increase the debt limit, Democrats will have to decide if they’re going to keep the debt limit increase attached to the government funding bill—risking a potential government shutdown.

“Republicans are trying a dine and dash of historic proportions,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday.

He slammed Republican’s refusal because a part of the needed increase is a result of the COVID-19 relief bill, which Republicans supported.

“Nothing would be more irresponsible than messing with the full faith and credit of the United States,” Virginia Senator Mark Warner D- Virginia said Tuesday.

Warner said if Congress defaults the consequences would be costly and is hitting back at Republicans.

“Do the right thing and let’s raise the debt ceiling,” Warner said.

A vote on the debt limit and government funding is expected by the end of the week.