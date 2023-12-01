WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Friday was U.S. Rep. George Santos’ last day. The New York Republican lawmaker faced an expulsion vote in the morning.

It was quiet on the House floor, before House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) broke the silence.

“Two-thirds voting in the affirmative, the resolution is adopted,” Johnson said.

And with that, George Santos was removed from Congress, making him the sixth member ever expelled.

“It’s historic, right? We’ve only ever expelled five or six members in the House’s history and it’s not something to be taken lightly. It’s something I contemplated heavily throughout the last few months,” U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) said.

Before the vote began, the outcome was anything but certain.

Santos left before the decision was announced and didn’t have much to say, but Republicans and Democrats say last month’s ethics report made it clear it was time for him to go.

“George Santos fell far short of the standards we wish to uphold and is no longer a member of Congress,” U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY) said.

Despite supporting Santos’ removal, many New York Republicans say they are not celebrating.

“This is a sad day for the institution. It’s a sad day for American people,” U.S. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) said. “And quite frankly, I wish that Santos never put us in this situation.”

The house clerk is expected to assume control of Santos’ office and New York Governor Kathy Hochul will hold a special election in the coming weeks to fill the vacant seat.