Sen. Cotton, Rep. Womack call violence at U.S. Capitol “unacceptable”

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Wednesday said the violence at the U.S. Capitol “needs to be met with the full force of the law.”
“This violence is unacceptable and needs to be met with the full force of the law. God bless the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe,” Cotton tweeted.
Supporters of President Donald Trump swarmed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday as Congress met to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College, breaching the building and shutting down the constitutional process.
U.S. Representative Steve Womack (R-3) also condemned the violence.
